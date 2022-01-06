Tucker Carlson Mocks Jan. 6 Coverage: ‘Not a Lot Happened That Day If You Think About It’

While many news anchors aired interviews commemorating and reflecting on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Tucker Carlson approached his coverage from a different angle: claiming that date “barely rates as a footnote.”

“As you may have heard, this is the anniversary of Jan 6,” Carlson said at the beginning of his show. “And in commemoration of that, we have donned the official network approved solemn anchor outfit: white shirt, navy tie. Message: reverence.

“But if you take three steps back as historical events go, if we are being honest now, Jan. 6 barely rates as a footnote. Really not a lot happened that day if you think about it.”

Evidence of that, Carlson argued, is that “the presidential election was not overturned, the Capitol was not destroyed, the government was not toppled, no matter what you may have heard.”

Carlson noted that no elected official was injured in the event and noted Ashli Babbitt, the rioter who was shot by an officer after attempting to climb through a window leading into the Speaker’s Lobby.

“None of the so-called insurrectionist had guns,” Carlson said. “When was the last time you saw an insurrection like that? Looking back, you probably would call what happened on Jan. 6 a riot. We have called it that. But really only just a riot. Maybe just barely.”

The claim that no protesters brought guns is incorrect. According to a fact-check by Politifact, at least two protesters were charged with bringing a gun onto Capitol grounds, while at least one — Lonnie Coffman of Alabama — had multiple unregistered firearms and 11 Molotov cocktails in his truck.

Carlson went on to claim the riot was “an embarrassingly tepid effort” by recent standards, as “no one even bothered to set a fire or spray paint slogans on the walls.”

“So the question is why are we still talking about this?” Carlson asked. “Why are leaders obsessing over this event? For every single one of the last 365 days, the propaganda machine has been at 11, ginning up noise of Jan. 6 to deafening levels.”

Carlson added moments later: “Everyone agrees Jan. 6 was ugly, but was it really a greater threat to America than, say inflation? Than opening the southern border and admitting two million people whose identities we can’t confirm?”

Watch above, via Fox News

