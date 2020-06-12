Fox News’ Tucker Carlson railed against efforts to rename bases named for Confederate leaders and to take down Confederate statues as part of efforts by the “mob” to “destroy” American history.

Carlson teed off on an amendment Elizabeth Warren proposed to the National Defense Authorization Act that would rename all military bases named for Confederate leaders. The amendment was approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee with Republican support. Per NBC News:

The proposal would set up a commission to make recommendations on the name changes to bases and other military assets, which would be completed within three years, getting input from states and local governments where the bases are. And there are exceptions, including headstones at Arlington National Cemetery and any assets named for Confederates who later served in wars as part of the U.S. Army after the Civil War. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told reporters he voted against the amendment. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., also voted no. A source familiar with his decision said Cotton wanted an exception for memorials clearly dedicated to Confederate war dead, and no exception was made. But Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said that while he agreed that U.S. history should not be forgotten, the bases shouldn’t be named for those “who fought against our country.”

“Exactly many dead Confederate soldiers owned slaves or even supported slavery?” Carlson asked. “Elizabeth Warren doesn’t know, she doesn’t care to know. She wants to humiliate them 150 years after they died, and, more to the point, their descendants now.”

He said that “healthy societies do not destroy their own history” and said that’s exactly what people are doing, taking shots at the Republicans supporting this effort and saying they think this “will be enough, the mob will be sated.”

Carlson went on to decry efforts to “destroy history,” pointing to instances of people taking down and/or vandalizing statues. Leaders saying nothing about this, Carlson told viewers, are sending a message that “we don’t care about you, we don’t care about the country, we don’t care about your history, your monuments, your rights, your safety.”

“To be clear, because there’s no question this will become trending on Twitter, we are not defending the southern Confederacy. We abhor it,” he added. “Few Americans would defend the southern Confederacy and again, we certainly wouldn’t. The Confederacy declared war on the United States, we’re grateful they lost and that their cause was discredited forever by losing. And it was discredited, but that’s the whole point, the Civil War was the turning point in American history. It shaped who we are now. Eliminating the past leaves us unable to say who we are. And that’s the point of eliminating it. It’s exactly why they’re doing it.”

You can watch above, via Fox news.

