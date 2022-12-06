Tucker Carlson Opens Up About History with ‘Friend’ Hunter Biden: ‘I Always Liked Him’

Tucker Carlson shed some light on his past friendship with Hunter Biden in the wake of the Fox News host releasing a documentary called “Biden Inc.” as part of his Tucker Carlson Originals series on Fox Nation.

Central to the story is Biden’s laptop, which was left behind at a Delaware computer repair shop several years ago before its contents were made public. The hard drive featured salacious images and apparent drug use, along with communications revealing the extent to which Biden was trying to trade on his family name.

Appearing as a guest on Tuesday’s installment of The Five, Carlson provided some details on his history with Biden.

“How would you characterize him in your capacity?” co-host Greg Gutfeld asked.

“I knew him really well,” Carlson responded. “And I always liked him. I mean, he was my neighbor and friend, and had dinner with him a bunch. We talked a lot about drinking. I don’t drink. He was struggling with that. But in the background, I knew, and I knew people who worked with him in his business, that he was effectively selling access to his dad.”

Carlson and Biden were indeed close. Last year, it was reported that the Fox News host once asked Biden to write a letter of recommendation for his son as part of his application to Georgetown University.

“I’ll just be totally honest about it,” Carlson continued, speaking on Biden’s name-trading. “I never really thought about it because I lived in D.C. for 35 years, where people sell access to government officials. They’re called lobbyists. And that’s kind of the business of the city.”

Carlson went on to say he eventually came to realize the extent of Biden’s business dealings thanks to the contents of the infamous laptop.

“And it turns out, based on what we know now from the laptop, that it was absolutely criminal,” he continued. “And the reason we made this documentary was not to inform you that he was doing something wrong. Everyone knows that. It was to take a long-form piece and explain it and show on the screen exactly how we know this.”

Watch above via Fox News.

