Fox’s Tucker Carlson, in a fire-and-brimstone tirade against the moral decay of the webcam porn site OnlyFans, and the news organizations he accused of being complicit in its exploitation: “Our daughters are selling themselves for food and rent and BuzzFeed is telling us it’s cool.”

“Nobody seems horrified by it or even upset,” Carlson said on his show Thursday night. “Instead, our media are promoting it. Both of them allow women to sell explicit photos and videos of themselves to men online. Both sites have seen explosive growth during the coronavirus shutdown.”

The platform, which has a base of adult film star users, has gained traction among young adults during state-wide lockdowns amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Rolling Stone, Vice, and Business Insider have covered the rise of OnlyFans.

BuzzFeed, which Carlson takes issue with, has written at least a dozen stories related to OnlyFans. Most notably, the publication ran a story about a 24-year-old mechanic who was fired for using OnlyFans. Several right-wing publications were critical of the profile.

“This is unimaginably ugly,” Carlson said. “It is the purest, most degrading form of exploitation. When you have nothing left to sell can you sell your body. The people who broker that sale are called pimps. Healthy societies do not celebrate pimps, they put pimps in prisons. Yet our pimps get profiles in newspapers. Our media greet this human tragedy like its progress.”

“For many Americans, prostitution is all that’s left,” Carlson continued. “America’s politicians and finance moguls shift millions to foreign countries. That might be the single biggest story in more than 70 years in this country.”

Carlson went on to call out more publications for what he saw as fawning coverage. “In April, the San Francisco Chronicle announced that OnlyFans let these Bay Area people monetize themselves as if it’s a reverse mortgage, but where all the equities in your body.”

“But our leaders have no interest in talking about economics,” Carlson concluded, before laying out a bizarre theory implicating numerous ideologies in an insidious, joint effort to corrode America. “That’s why they push racial division day after day because a divided, bewildered country is easier to loot. Many on both sides are complicit in this destruction. Profesonal libertarians cheered the death of our real economy, degrading scut work amounted to a triumph of the free market, they told us. Democrats, of course, loved it. Making the American middle class dependent on them and therefore making Democratic leaders more powerful.”

“Under Bill Clinton, the Democratic party became the party of soulless decadent corporate America and they never looked back,” Carlson said. “So here we are. Our daughters are selling themselves for food and rent and BuzzFeed is telling us it is cool.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]