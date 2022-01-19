Tucker Carlson insulted Joe Scarborough Tuesday night after airing a clip in which the Morning Joe host expressed frustration with the Biden’s Administration handling of Russia-Ukraine tensions and called out “Putin Propagandists” here in America — likely referring to Carlson himself.

But mere seconds after playing the clip of Scarborough deriding media hosts promoting Putin propaganda, the Fox News host did precisely that: he openly promoted foreign policy propaganda that benefits Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russian troops amass on the Ukrainian border while undermining any value that members of NATO have at the same time. Huh.

Carlson opened the segment by noting how distracted the nation has been with a future “punchline” omicron variant of Covid-19, claiming that the country has been moving closer to what could be an “incredibly destructive war with Russia,” and detailing how he believes “our media is encouraging that war.”

He then pivoted to how, in his esteem, MSNBC’s “lunatics are demanding to know why Joe Biden isn’t doing more to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” before airing a clip of Scarborough calling for the US to be “aggressive in our defense of our allies.”

“Ukraine, despite what you hear from Putin propagandists across the world, and yes, even here in America, despite what you hear, we have to defend our democratic allies,” Scarborough says in the clip aired for Fox News viewers, before exhorting President Joe Biden “It is time for the Biden White House to start speaking more clearly and more aggressively, and telling us how they are going to stop this invasion from happening.”

“People that stupid should not have TV shows, and they certainly shouldn’t be weighing in on adult topics like war and peace, but they are,” Carlson derisively said of Scarborough before launching into his own curiously informed take.

“So you have to ask yourself why is this happening? Why are the Russians so upset? Why are we moving towards conflicts?” he asked. “Well, there is one reason. Over a number of different administrations, the United States government has pushed Ukraine to join NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.”

“Imagine if Mexico fell under the direct military control of China,” Carlson then explained to those of his viewers who are willing to accept a comparison between China and NATO that’s necessary for Carlson to make this twisted metaphor. “We would see that as a threat; of course, there would be no reason for that. That is how Russia views NATO control of Ukraine, and why wouldn’t they? We don’t get anything out of pushing Ukraine into NATO, so why are we doing this?”

Russia and Vladimir Putin see Ukraine’s joining NATO as a threat because membership in that treaty alliance will serve as a massive backstop to Russian aggression exemplified by the annexation of Crimea. Ukraine offers many strategic advantages for Russia, which is likely why Putin has amassed troops at its border in what can be fairly called a threatening posture.

Carlson almost certainly understands this, but on his top-rated cable news show, he is presenting a position that the authoritarian rule of Vladimir Putin and his desire to seize control of Ukraine (which many reasonable people see as a viable threat) is totally reasonable and that democratic allies seeking to support Ukraine are in the wrong here.

In other words, Tucker Carlson is openly promoting Russian propaganda, and that’s where we are today.

Watch above via Fox News.

