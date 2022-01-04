Scarborough Goes OFF on Biden’s Passive Russia Rhetoric: Time to Speak ‘CLEARLY AND MORE AGGRESSIVELY!’

Joe Scarborough called for President Joe Biden to be more open and aggressive with his strategy to deter Russia from invading Ukraine.

As Russia continues to gather military forces along the Ukrainian border, Scarborough, on Tuesday’s Morning Joe, argued that “we are not hearing enough from this administration on what aggressive steps they’re taking” to deter Vladimir Putin. This led to Scarborough’s assessment that its time for America to stop acting surprised by Russian aggression and start being assertive in defending its allies.

Scarborough went on to blast the government for continuously failing its commitment to protect Ukraine from invasion.

We have got to be aggressive in our defense of our allies. Ukraine, despite what you are hearing here from Putin propagandists across the world, and yes, even here in America. We have to defend our democratic allies. That’s in Poland, that’s in Ukraine, and that’s across Eastern Europe. The Soviet Union lost the Cold War. They can get over it, or they can pay even more consequences. It’s that simple, and it’s time for the Biden White House to speak CLEARLY AND MORE AGGRESSIVELY and telling us how they’re going to stop this invasion from happening!

Scarborough’s comments come shortly after Biden and Putin had their phone call in which the American president urged his Russian counterpart to de-escalate the situation on the Ukrainian border. Biden also recently spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky, saying the U.S. will “respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.”

