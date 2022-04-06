Tucker Carlson Rails Against Republican Governor for Sharing His Pronouns: ‘What a Creepy Guy’

Tucker Carlson shredded Gov. Spencer Cox (R-UT) for sharing his pronouns with a child during a segment where he claimed Utah’s governor does not represent the voters.

The Fox News host put the state’s officials under the microscope. He spent several minutes blistering elected officials in what was more or less a bawling out of Republican voters there.

Carlson stacked Utah up against its regional neighbors, namely California. He noted Utah has the highest church attendance rate in the country. Utah similarly enjoys relative low crime rates, Carlson said, and it is solidly red.

After establishing Utah as being the gold standard for conservatism, Carlson summarily dressed down the state’s Republican leadership.

“So, Utah is definitely not California, and yet some of its most prominent politicians would very much like to change that,” he said. “If you don’t believe it, watch them talk sometime. They sound like they’re running for city council in Santa Monica.”

Carlson theorized that average Utahans have fallen for “liberal” Republicans who are being held hostage to “corporate influence.”

He noted America’s “most conservative” governor is Ron DeSantis (R-FL), and that in a stated divided closely along party lines, so he often has to fight for every vote.

That is not the case in Utah, Carlson argued.

“Meanwhile, bright red Utah is now led by a cut-rate Gavin Newsom imitator called Spencer Cox,” he said. “Spencer Cox is a former telecom executive who always seems like he’s auditioning for the title of America’s guiltiest White guy.”

Carlson then aired video from a virtual town hall in which Cox shared his gender pronouns with a high school student.

“Well, thank you so much Debbie for that, that question,” Cox said in the clip. “My preferred pronouns are he him, and his. So thank you for sharing yours with me.”

Carlson grimaced in reacting to the video.

“What a creepy guy,” he said. “Spencer Cox identifies as a male, at least to some limited extent. Cox could’ve cleared up that mystery a lot more quickly simply by declaring, ‘I’m a man.’ Instead, he went full hostage video.”

Carlson concluded liberal special interest groups “control” Cox’s brain.

“What exactly is the market for superfluous pronouns in Utah?” he concluded. “Pretty limited. You would think most people in Utah don’t need be told, yet somehow Spencer Cox is their governor.”

Cox has drawn the ire of conservatives across the country. Last month, he vetoed a bill to ban transgender children from participating in girls’ sports, but the state legislature overrode Cox’s veto.

Watch above, via Fox News.

