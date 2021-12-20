Tucker Carlson Roasts Eric Swalwell as the ‘Most Physically Unclean Member of Congress,’ Suggests He Has Had ‘Multiple Chlamydia Infections’

Tucker Carlson roasted Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) on Monday night, suggesting the congressman had had “multiple chlamydia infections.” The Fox News host cited no sources for the claim, which he made while a graphic reading, “In bed with Fang Fang” appeared over his shoulder.

Fang Fang refers to Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese spy who helped fundraise for multiple Democratic politicians, including Swalwell. Fang fled the United States in 2015. Swalwell insisted he did not share sensitive information with her. He has neither confirmed nor denied rumors that he was sexually involved with the alleged operative.

On his show Monday night, Carlson noted the recent Covid diagnoses in Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Carlson said that “Booker and Warren had at least six vaccine injections and now they’re sick. So what is the lesson here exactly?”

He then cited a tweet from Swalwell in which the congressman said vaccine should be required for air travel:

On a flight now to Bay Area and it is one-hundred percent batty that the unvaccinated are allowed to fly. It’s unsafe in the cabin and we are transporting the virus. Requiring the vaccine to fly is the LEAST we can do to stop the spread. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 20, 2021

“Well, the lesson that Eric Swalwell is drawing from all of this is that unvaccinated Americans should be banned by law from flying on airplanes in their own country,” said Carlson. “Now, the airlines disagree with this. They thought a lot about it. So does any sane physician. They have too. But Eric Swalwell, who’s probably the most physically unclean member of Congress, now imagines himself a public health official with the power to make these decisions. So before we go any further and grant Eric Swalwell that power, we probably oughta see his medical records.”

He concluded, “It’d be kind of ironic if a guy with multiple chlamydia infections was lecturing the rest of us about how to keep safe from a virus. We await that data.”

Watch above via Fox News.

