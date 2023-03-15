Tucker Carlson Says Jan. 6 Is ‘Second Only to the 2020 Election as the Biggest Scam in My Lifetime’

Tucker Carlson referred to the 2021 Capitol insurrection as the second-biggest scam of his lifetime on Tuesday night.

The Fox News host was interviewing a self-professed Proud Boy who trespassed at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building. They sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election results that were being certified by Congress. Four people died and more than 100 police officers were injured. An officer who was sprayed with an unknown substance at the riot died of a stroke the following day.

Daniel Goodwyn pleaded guilty last month to entering the Capitol and faces up to six months in prison. He was arrested in January 2021 and was granted bond. During a pretrial proceeding, a judge threatened to revoke it if Goodwyn kept refusing to adhere to masking protocols. In one bizarre incident, the FBI placed a mask on the defendant, only to have him try to chew through it.

Prosecutors said at the time that Goodwyn “challenges the instructions using word games” and becomes “easily frustrated, angry, and negative.”

“So how can people who do care make a difference for these – and I’m just gonna say it – these political prisoners?” Carlson asked Goodwyn as his lawyer also appeared on the show.

Goodwyn replied by touting a website where people can support Jan. 6 defendants. He also said cops who responded to the riot were too violent.

“There was a lot of police violence that happened that day,” Goodwyn alleged. “And yeah, that needs to be investigated.”

“Jan. 6 I think is probably second only to the 2020 election as the biggest scam in my lifetime,” Carlson responded. “And you know it is because they become completely hysterical when confronted with any facts that deviate from their lies.”

He added, “Godspeed, and thank you.”

Carlson has falsely claimed on numerous occasions that the 2020 election was rigged against Trump. He has also downplayed the insurrection, which he said was attended by “sightseers.”

In recent weeks, text messages from Carlson unsealed in a court filing showed the Fox News host – and other Fox News employees – privately doubted Trump’s claims of voter fraud, but nonetheless promoted them on the air. In Carlson’s case, he said of Trump, “I hate him passionately.”

Watch above via Fox News.

