Fox News’ Tucker Carlson sounded the alarm that those defending transgender athletes have a much more sinister agenda: brain control.

After going off on what he deemed Ketanji Brown Jackson’s “awe-inspiring stupidity” in her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Carlson started talking about how the sports world has been affected by transgender athletes.

“Female athletes are losing NCAA championships to men dressing up as women in order to cheat their way into victory,” Carlson said.

After chuckling at footage of a lady saying transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is “not a woman,” Carlson continued with his argument that “the point of the trans movement isn’t to convince anyone that biology isn’t real — That’s an impossible case to make. You would sound ridiculous if you tried to articulate that, much less explain it.”

The point of this exercise is very different. The point is to make the rest of us repeat a lie, to say something that we know perfectly well is not true. Yes, Lia Thomas is a proud beautiful woman who won the swim meet because she practiced harder than the other girls. Lia Thomas deserved to win. Her victory wasn’t cheating and no, I don’t notice her bulging swimsuit. I don’t know what you’re talking about. That’s what they demand you say. Not because they care about Lia Thomas or any other trans person. They could care less. Making you pretend to believe something you don’t, that’s the point. Because if they can make you to pretend to believe something you know is untrue, they’ve won. They control your brain. So this isn’t about trans people. It’s about all of us, and the stakes are very high, and that’s why the censorship is so intense. Have you noticed. Our national conversation about transgenderism is completely defined by censorship, by making you shut up.

Watch above, via Fox News.

