Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) applauded Republicans whom he said the “majority” of which handled themselves “professionally” during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

During the fourth day of hearings on Thursday – featuring just outside witnesses and not Jackson, who appeared before the committee from Monday through Wednesday – Durbin, who is the chairman of the committee, first gave a shoutout to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the top Republican on the committee.

“I am fortunate to have a Republican leader on their side who is such a gentleman and has such a high degree of integrity. He and I were reminiscing about the history of the Senate and the nomination process,” said Durbin. “Throughout we have maintained an honest relationship, no surprises, no stab in the back so that we know which way we’re going. I’m a lucky man to have him as my ranking member. Thank you, Sen. Grassley.”

Moments later, Durbin expressed appreciation to “the members on the Republican side, the majority of them, handled themselves professionally in the best traditions of the United States Senate.”

Durbin gave a shoutout to Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) for his “jackassery” remark. The remark was made while objecting to the idea of cameras in the Supreme Court given the showboating that occurs in Congress, where there are cameras everywhere including in committee hearings.

