Tucker Carlson Tonight Chyron Says ‘Biden Wants Everyone to Have Access to Crack Pipes Like His Son Hunter’

A chyron on Tucker Carlson Tonight Thursday made the claim President Joe Biden “wants everyone to have access to crack pipes just like his son,” Hunter Biden.

Host Tucker Carlson noted the Washington Free Beacon found so-called “safe smoking kits” included crack pipes in cities throughout the eastern seaboard.

In February, the White House denied kits from a drug “harm reduction” program would contain the pipes.

The Beacon reported,

Crack pipes are distributed in safe-smoking kits up and down the East Coast, raising questions about the Biden administration’s assertion that its multimillion-dollar harm reduction grant program wouldn’t funnel taxpayer dollars to drug paraphernalia. The findings are the result of Washington Free Beacon visits to five harm-reduction organizations and calls to over two dozen more. In fact, every organization we visited—facilities in Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Richmond, Va.—included crack pipes in the kits.

Carlson welcomed Beacon reporter Patrick Hauf to discuss his reporting. As Hauf joined, a chyron read “THE BIDEN CRACK PIPE GIVEAWAY.”

It was then adjusted to read, “CONSPIRACY THEORY.”

The latter was a reference to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who said during her daily briefing on Thursday that claims about crack pipes in safe smoking kits are a “conspiracy theory.”

“This policy does not allow for crack pipes to be included,” Psaki said. “I would just note that this is a bit of a conspiracy theory that’s been spread out there. It’s not accurate.”

Hauf defended his reporting during his interview with Carlson, whose show displayed a chyron reading, “BIDEN WANTS EVERYONE TO HAVE ACCESS TO CRACK PIPES LIKE HIS SON HUNTER.”

Hunter Biden’s struggles with drug addiction are well-documented. Carlson never mentioned the president’s son during the segment.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com