Fox News’ Tucker Carlson mockingly looked back at Beto O’Rourke‘s campaign tonight and remarked, “Has there ever been a more sanctimonious candidate for anything?”

Carlson recalled moments from O’Rourke’s campaign, including when he live-streamed his haircut and dentist visit, and mocked the early media fawning over him — followed by O’Rourke being “stuck apologizing for who he was.”

As an example, he brought up the time Meghan McCain asking O’Rourke if he things he can get away with more because he’s a man and if he has regrets about the Vanity Fair cover. O’Rourke talked about his privilege and how he hasn’t experienced “the systematic foundational discrimination” in this country.

“If you can’t stand up to the ladies of The View, if you need to grovel for how you were born, how are you gonna lead a country of 350 million people?” Carlson asked.

He went on to knock O’Rourke for taking “the most left-wing position that you could take,” including when he talked about taking AR-15s. Carlson called him the “unshackled id of the Democratic party”:

“Even though he never polled well, he always had a group of diehard fans, like an indie rock band that wasn’t very good, but it was considered cool. Many of those fans were crushed by Beto’s failure. According to CBS’ Ed O’Keefe, and his network was asked not to interview O’rourke’s crestfallen volunteers. They should stop and be ‘respectful’ because the volunteers are ‘very vulnerable right now.’ In the end, Beto’s campaign was exactly what you would expect it to be. It was a constellation of shallow fragile dumb people talking to themselves.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]