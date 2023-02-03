Tucker Rips Into Hunter For Using Connections to Get Into Georgetown (Where He Asked Hunter to Help Get His Son Into)

Fox News’s top-rated opinion host, Tucker Carlson, went after the Biden family on Thursday night in a wild monologue in which he compared the Bidens to the former brutal Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and his murderous sons.

After comparing Hunter Biden to Saddam Hussein’s sons – “they don’t have jobs and are addicted to something” – Carlson went on to slam Hunter Biden for getting degrees from elite colleges.

“Princelings have power. You do not,” concluded Carlson.

“By the way, Hunter Biden’s whole life has been a monument to that message, despite a decades-long drug problem and no record of legitimate achievement of any kind, Hunter Biden has managed to accumulate the highest possible academic credentials: Georgetown and Yale Law!” exclaimed Carlson.

“Don’t try that at home, as well as what appears to be millions and millions and millions of dollars. How does he do that? You couldn’t do it, but then you’re not Joe Biden’s son and that’s how he did it,” claimed Carlson — who is the son of a former ambassador.

Carlson’s monologue did not go unnoticed by critics who were quick to recall reporting from last May detailing Calrson asking Hunter Biden, who was a neighbor and friendly acquaintance at the time, to write his son a letter of recommendation for – you guessed it – Georgetown.

Emails from Hunter Biden’s widely reported on laptop, which were verified by and reported on by the Washington Post, showed both Carlson and his wife asking Hunter for the letter for their son Buckley.

“Tucker and I would be so grateful if you could write a letter or speak to someone in the Georgetown Admission’s [sic] Office about Buckley,” wrote Susie Carlson.

“I realize you don’t really know Buckley,” Susie noted in the 2014 email, adding, “Maybe you could meet or speak to him and he could send you a very brief resume with his interests and grades attached.”

The Post reported at the time that “Tucker Carlson offered that his son was a good squash player and an excellent fly fisherman.”

Hunter agreed writing, “I will do anything you would like me to do.”

“I can’t thank you enough for writing that letter to Georgetown on Bucky’s behalf. So nice of you. I know it’ll help. Hope you’re great and we can all get dinner soon,” Carlson replied.

The friendly correspondence is a far-cry from Carlson comparing Hunter Biden to Uday Hussein, who notoriously murdered, raped, and tortured those around him, on Thursday night.

Carlson has addressed his past relationship with Hunter Biden in the past, saying, “Hunter Biden was my neighbor. Our wives were friends. I knew him well. I talked to him many times about addiction, something I know a lot about.”

“And I’ve said that. I think that Hunter Biden is an addict and that’s why his life is falling apart, and I feel bad for him. I’ve said that many times, and I mean it,” Carlson told the Post in May of 2022.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com