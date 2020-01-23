Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) joined Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to talk about her defamation lawsuit against former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Gabbard, who’s still running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, accused Clinton of trying to disrupt her campaign by calling her a “Russian asset.” When Carlson asked her to explain further, Gabbard referred to her National Guard service and said “this is my life we are talking about here.”

“For me as a soldier, as every service member does, I took an oath of loyalty to our country. The country that I love. Willing to put my life on the line for our country, deploying twice to the Middle East to do so, still serving in the uniform in the army National Guard today for almost 17 years. The essence of this service, this love 6 country is who I am. So when you have someone as powerful as Hillary Clinton seeking to smear my reputation, essentially implying that I’m a traitor to the country that I love, what she essentially is doing is taking my life away. So what this lawsuit is about is actually valuing the honor and the loyalty and integrity that every one of our service members embodies and saying that no can try to defame them. We’ll not allow that to go unchecked.”

Gabbard went on to call Clinton’s remarks an attempt to “silence” and smear “anyone who dares to cross her” or her allies. This eventually led to Carlson asking her if she thinks Clinton is considering getting into the 2020 race.

“I have no idea,” Gabbard responded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

