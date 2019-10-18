CNN’s Erin Burnett opened a segment tonight looking at Hillary Clinton “push[ing] her own Russia conspiracy theory” about Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Clinton alluded to someone in the Democratic primary race the Russians are “grooming” to be a third-party candidate, saying, “She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.” A spokesperson for Clinton made it clear she was, in fact, referring to Gabbard.

Gabbard fired back calling Clinton the “queen of warmongers” and invited her to get into the primary race herself instead of hiding behind “proxies.”

A very wary Van Jones told Burnett that Clinton is “playing a very dangerous game”:

“If you’re concerned about disinformation… that is what just happened, just throw out some information, disinformation, smear somebody. She is Hillary Clinton. She’s a legend. She’s going to be in the history books, she’s a former nominee of our party, and she just came out against a sitting U.S. congresswoman, a decorated war veteran, and somebody who’s running for the nomination of our party with a complete smear and no facts.”

“Tulsi Gabbard was picked out by the Democratic Party and put at the top of the DNC. They thought she was going to be their golden girl,” Jones continued, “and she got that position in the DNC and she looked around and saw Debbie Wasserman Schultz and other people, Clinton allies, doing stuff they shouldn’t have been doing in the primary and Tulsi publicly quit and endorsed Bernie Sanders and it’s been payback hell ever since.”

Burnett read Gabbard’s tweets before remarking, “Uhh…”

Van Jones remarked “it’s getting kind of hot” before reiterating, “I’m telling you, Hillary Clinton is playing a very dangerous game. I do not want someone of her stature to legitimate these attacks against anybody. If you’ve got real evidence, come forward with it. But if you’re just going to smear people casually on podcasts, you are playing right into the Russians’ hands.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]