Fox News personalities Brit Hume and Jedediah Bila defended their colleague, Juan Williams, after President Donald Trump targeted the network’s liberal commentator.

Shortly after Williams criticized Trump on Sunday for his trade war with China and disputes with Wall Street, the president got on Twitter and responded in his typical manner:

Juan Williams at @FoxNews is so pathetic, and yet when he met me in the Fox Building lobby, he couldn’t have been nicer as he asked me to take a picture of him and me for his family. Yet he is always nasty and wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2019

Williams has yet to react to Trump’s ire, but Bila and Hume are both defending Williams’ character and expressing their dismay with the president’s tweet:

Never been a fan of these kinds of tweets. PS—.@TheJuanWilliams is one of the nicest guys I’ve worked with.We disagree on politics quite a bit (& I love those debates!), but he’s never been nasty around me.His job is to give his opinion & I’m greatly appreciative for our debates. https://t.co/IEdy5ghpYo — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) August 18, 2019

Completely agree. @TheJuanWilliams is one of the nicest guys I’ve ever known. We disagree about almost everything and have been arguing on the air for decades. But we have always been friends. https://t.co/if9wBvTWiL — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 19, 2019

For now, Hume and Bila are the only two Fox News personalities to go on the record in support of their colleague. And the network has not issued a statement backing the commentator — though it has been standard practice for network brass not to comment when the president has gone after Fox News or any of its personalities.

