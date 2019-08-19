comScore

Two Fox News Hosts Defend Colleague Juan Williams After Trump Attacks: ‘One of the Nicest Guys I’ve Ever Known’

By Ken MeyerAug 19th, 2019, 12:46 pm

Fox News personalities Brit Hume and Jedediah Bila defended their colleague, Juan Williams, after President Donald Trump targeted the network’s liberal commentator.

Shortly after Williams criticized Trump on Sunday for his trade war with China and disputes with Wall Street, the president got on Twitter and responded in his typical manner:

Williams has yet to react to Trump’s ire, but Bila and Hume are both defending Williams’ character and expressing their dismay with the president’s tweet:

For now, Hume and Bila are the only two Fox News personalities to go on the record in support of their colleague. And the network has not issued a statement backing the commentator — though it has been standard practice for network brass not to comment when the president has gone after Fox News or any of its personalities.

