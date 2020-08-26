Protests in Kenosha, WI descended into mayhem again on Tuesday night, leaving at least 2 people dead and a third person with bullet wounds.

The shootings took place amid the third night of demonstrations over the police shooting of Jacob Blake earlier in the week. Protesters were documented having multiple clashes with law enforcement and armed citizens who said they were out to protect businesses and public property. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told The New York Times his office continues to investigate the situation.

The Times reports that police used tear gas and other munitions to disperse protests from the front of the Kenosha County Courthouse after warning demonstrators that they were in violation of city curfew. In a subsequent encounter between protesters and armed counter-protesters at a nearby gas station, an incident eventually occurred on Sheridan Road in the downtown area.

The precise details remain unclear, but based on multiple reports and videos circulating on social media, a man was running from protesters while carrying a long gun. At one point, the man falls to the ground, and as the confrontation became increasingly physical, he eventually fired the weapon at the people in the crowd, who scattered as people were hit.

There was another incident near the gas station where a crowd of people attended to a man and carried him to a nearby hospital after he seemed to be shot in the head.

There were a number of other destructive acts and violent confrontations reported throughout the night, and the Kenosha Police Department released a status report on Wednesday morning

Watch above, via Julio Rosas and Shelby Talcott.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]