U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his first U.S. media interview to NBC’s Lester Holt, praising President Donald Trump as the “one guy” who can get a new nuclear deal with Iran.

“Let’s do a better deal,” Johnson told Holt for NBC Nightly News. “I think there’s one guy who can do a better deal … and that is the president of the United States. I hope there will be a Trump deal.”

Johnson also noted the U.K. government is backing the Trump administration’s assessment that Iran is behind the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. Johnson said he is “virtually certain” Iran is behind the attack, which Houthi rebels in Yemen have taken credit.

UK PM Boris Johnson to @LesterHoltNBC: "We are virtually certain" Iran is behind the recent attacks on major oil sites in Saudi Arabia.

“We have no other workable hypothesis about how that happened,” he said. “That presents the world with a very difficult scenario, very difficult position. How do we respond?”

Johnson will meet with Trump in New York this week, as part of the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Holt also asked Johnson to comment on perceived similarities between himself and Trump. The president has called Johnson “Britain Trump.”

Instead, Johnson highlighted some of his differences–pointing particularly to Twitter.

“I got to be honest with you,” Johnson said. “I don’t do as many tweets as the president does. I’m not a master of that medium.”

