Ukrainian Parliament member Alexey Goncharenko held a rifle and vowed to fight Russian troops in the streets during an interview with Newsmax TV on Friday.

Ukraine will face its third straight day of fighting on Saturday. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the country at dawn on Thursday.

The worst of the fighting still appears to be ahead, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Friday.

“Tonight the enemy will use all the resources they have to break our resistance in a mean, cruel, and inhuman way,” Zelensky said during an address to Ukraine’s people. “Tonight they will assault us.”

The country has barred men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country, as Russian troops are expected to mount an offensive against Kyiv.

Goncharenko told Eric Bolling on The Balance Friday afternoon that he does not intend to go anywhere.

He said on Thursday, he and other members of Ukraine’s parliament accepted automatic weapons to help mount a defense of their country, if necessary.

“My weapon is always with me,” he said. “And I, even sitting and giving you this interview, that’s near me. And I’m not soldier. I’m not military person.”

Bolling noted, “You’re a member of parliament, you’re not a military person, yet you’re holding, I guess a Kalashnikov, to protect yourself.”

Goncharenko admired the rifle, and told Bolling that although he is not a solider, he is ready to fight.

“It’s such a magic rifle, Kalashnikov, yes,” Goncharenko said. “And if Russians will enter, if Russians will enter Kyiv, there will be hell for them. and I will do my best, certainly. Probably, I will not make too much, because really, I’m absolutely not professional, but I’ll do my best.”

Goncharenko concluded that if thousands of other Ukrainians join him, he feels they will be able to repel an invasion of Kyiv.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

