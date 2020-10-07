CNN’s Van Jones called Vice President Mike Pence the “mansplainer-in-chief” after his debate with Senator Kamala Harris

Jones first noted the historical moment of a Black woman being on that debate stage and now afterwards “nobody is saying she could not be president of the United States.”

“She cleared that bar, it is off the table,” Jones said. “And that’s important, because this is a moment in history in which that is an issue.”

He commended Harris for “beat[ing] the crap out of” Pence on covid and on issues of justice.

Jones said she had to walk a tightrope of being “strong but not too strong,” adding, “She got run over by Pence over and over again. The moderator did nothing about it, but she kept her poise, she kept her composure, and she did great tonight.”

Rick Santorum said she wasn’t being “overly assertive” during the debate.

Jones said Pence was and called him a “mansplainer-in-chief.”

