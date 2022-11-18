‘Very Disturbed’: Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell tells CNN She was ‘Stunned’ to Learn of Biden Immunity for MBS

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) told CNN on Friday she was “stunned” to learn about the Biden administration seeking immunity for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman over the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The United States has cited that since Bin Salman is also the prime minister of Saudi Arabia, he has legal immunity, despite the fact that U.S. intelligence has determined that Bin Salman approved the murder, which occurred at the Saudi embassy in Turkey in October 2018.

Here’s how the exchange on CNN This Morning went down:

KAITLAN COLLINS: We also got news out of Washington overnight from the White House side that the Biden administration has decided to grant immunity to the Saudi Crown Prince, this is about a legal case, and basically they’re saying that he’s exempt from it, that he has immunity from it. And of the case was related to the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. We should note the administration has said he ordered. Can you think of a good reason that the Saudi crown prince should have immunity in this case? DINGELL: I’m going to be very blunt. I was stunned when I read it this morning and I have already, was texting my staff very early about trying to understand what the issues were. So I think it’s very complicated, but I am very disturbed by some of the things we say. So I want to, before I go off on my whatever, I really do want to understand the issues and have asked to get the details of what this finding is.

“Mohammed bin Salman, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is the sitting head of government and, accordingly, is immune from this suit,” reads a Department of Justice filing filed on Thursday in response to a lawsuit brought by Khashoggi’s fiancée, Hatice Cengiz.

