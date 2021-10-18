‘Very Upsetting’: Fox News Doctor Criticizes People Using Colin Powell’s Death to Question Vaccines… to John Roberts, Who Did Just That

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier said Monday she’s dismayed by people using the tragic death of Colin Powell to say the vaccines don’t work.

Saphier noted how people “all over social media” are “trying to use this anecdotal report” to raise questions, but she laid out the facts of the case.

Powell passed away at 84 years old from covid-19. He was fully vaccinated, but as Saphier noted, he was being treated for multiple myeloma, blood cancer, meaning he was immunocompromised.

She emphasized that “we are still in the midst of a pandemic” and that it’s important for people to keep taking precautions “to protect the vulnerable.”

“We never expected it to get us to zero cases, but it does decreases the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, and that’s why we recommend the flu shot, and the covid vaccine going to be the same.”

Towards the end of the interview, Saphier more directly stated, “It’s very upsetting to see that people [are] taking Colin Powell’s death a using it as ‘the vaccine didn’t work.’ This is a very specific situation, and to use someone’s death to try and make a point that really doesn’t carry a lot of weight to it is very frustrating.”

Saphier made the comment on America Reports, co-hosted by Sandra Smith and John Roberts. Hours before the show, Roberts irresponsibly tweeted, “The fact that Colin Powell died from a breakthrough COVID infection raises new concerns about how effective vaccines are long-term.”

After being roundly criticized, Roberts took down the tweet and said, “Many people interpreted it as anti-vax. It was not.”

He pointed to his own past encouragement of vaccines and said, “Yes, Powell had myeloma, but I was still stunned to hear of his passing from COVID.”

I deleted my tweet about the tragic death of Colin Powell because many people interpreted it as anti-vax. It was not. I was excited to get vaccinated, hoping it would help speed a return to ‘normal life’. I also did a PSA on Fox encouraging vaccination for those able…. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 18, 2021

..we live in the same town, and we would occasionally run into each at the local sandwich shop. His death is a loss for our community and our country.

I plan to get a booster as soon as possible. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 18, 2021

You can watch above, via Fox News.

