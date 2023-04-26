The views on a Twitter video published by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday surpassed the Tuesday evening viewers of his old cable news slot in less than an hour.

Carlson’s video – which made veiled jabs at Fox News and the cable news industry as a whole – received more than 1.8 million views in less than an hour after its release, while more than 5 million people saw the post on their timeline, according to Twitter’s statistics. As of writing, the total views of Carlson’s Twitter video are even higher at more than 3.5 million, while the post has been seen by more than 10 million users.

Fox News’ 8pm replacement slot for Tucker Carlson Tonight, which was hosted by Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday, meanwhile, received just over 1.7 million viewers – significantly less than both the Twitter video and Fox News’ 8pm ratings when Carlson occupied the slot where he’d regularly draw more than 3 million viewers. During his final months at Fox News, Tucker Carlson averaged 3.3 million viewers per night, while his show on April 4 received a whopping 6.5 million viewers.

Tucker’s video already has more than double the views his old time slot got last night, according to the ratings released today. https://t.co/0jsP9NNBu4 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 27, 2023

While it is not an apples to apples comparison, with cable news ratings reflecting the number of viewers who stayed watching, the views on Carlson’s video demonstrate the immense popularity of the former Fox News star even without institutional backing.

In his Wednesday video, Carlson took veiled shots at Fox News and said he had realized over the past few days how “unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are.”

“When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who have been trying to silence them shrink and they become weaker,” Carlson said, before concluding that truth would “prevail.”

Fox News announced on Monday that Carlson had been dropped from the network and that his show Tucker Carlson Tonight would not return. The network did not specify why.

