A 30 second ad on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox Business show Mornings With Maria costs less than you probably expect — it might even be a better deal than some Roomba vacuum cleaners.

Variety’s latest cover story — on the future of cable and broadcast morning news programs — compiled a list of projected revenue from the top shows. The list, published Tuesday, included the average cost of a 30 second ad spot as of 2018.

According to the list, sourced from Standard Media Index, the most expensive 30 second ad spot is NBC’s Today at $42,700 on average, followed by ABC’s Good Morning America at $34,800 and CBS’ This Morning at $20,300.

A 30 second spot during Fox News ratings titan Fox & Friends costs on average $3,400, while MSNBC’s Morning Joe costs $3,100.

At the bottom of the list: CNN’s New Day came in at $2,500, CNBC’s Squawk Box at $2,200, HLN’s Morning Express at $854, and Fox Business Network’s Mornings With Maria at $440.

In contrast, a Roomba s9 robot vacuum cleaner will currently set you back around $899.

Despite this, Mornings With Maria is one of the few morning shows to have become more expensive to advertise on since 2017. In 2017, a 30 second ad spot during Mornings With Maria cost on average $324 — $116 less than it cost in 2018.

Prices for top shows like NBC’s Today and ABC’s Good Morning America, however, have dropped according to the list.

Mornings With Maria has also seen its ratings grow since 2018 — meaning its ad revenue has undoubtedly grown as well. According to a Fox Business release, the show drew an average of 101,000 total viewers in January, beating out CNBC’s Squawk Box. That marks a 20% increase in numbers from last year, FBN said. Squawk Box, it should be noted, debuted in 1995 — while Mornings With Maria has been around since 2015.

