Bill Maher Boasts ‘I’m a Hero at Fox These Days’ Because ‘Liberals Have Their Head Up Their Ass’

Comic and pundit Bill Maher bragged that he’s “a hero at Fox these days” because he’s willing to call out liberals whom he says “have their head up their ass!”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted the end of his “New Rules” segment to his occasional popularity with Fox News and other conservative media.

Maher, a frequent Fox News critic, played a clip of Fox host Dana Perino floating his name as a potential Democratic presidential campaign, and quipped “In the space of 20 years, Bush press secretaries have gone from telling me, I need to watch what I say… to wondering if I should run for president. ”

Maher then explained that his sporadic appeal to conservatives is not an indication that he has changed:

It’s not me who’s changed, it’s the left, who is now made up of a small contingent who’ve gone mental. And a large contingent who refuse to call them out for it. But I will. That’s why I’m a hero at Fox these days. Which shows just how much liberals have their head up their ass, because if they really thought about it, they would have made me a hero on their media. Yeah, but but but that can’t happen in this ridiculous new era of mind-numbing partisanship where if I keep it real about the nonsense in the Democratic Party, it makes me an instant hero to Republicans. The same thing happened in reverse to Darth Vader’s daughter, Liz Cheney. Who is now a hero to liberals simply because she recognizes Biden did not steal the last election? What a sad commentary on our politics. Where simply acknowledging reality is now seen as a profile in courage. People sometimes say to me, You don’t, you didn’t. You didn’t used to make fun of the left as much. Yeah, because they didn’t give me so much to work with. The oath of office I took was to comedy. And if you do goofy shit, wherever you are in this spectrum, I’m going to make fun of you because that’s where the gold is.

Maher went on to cite some of his favorite targets: “Canceling Lincoln and Dr. Seuss. Teaching children they’re oppressors. And math is racist, making Mr. Potato Head gender-neutral, and now an emoji for pregnant men,” and a laundry list of new things like cars that won’t let you drive drunk or leave a baby in the back seat.

Some liberals might agree that Maher hasn’t changed — but the world has.

Watch above via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com