WATCH: Chris Wallace Crushes Mick Mulvaney for Lamest Defense Yet of Trump’s Lies About Robert Mueller

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace made short work of White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney when he tried to defend the lies that Trump told about Special Counsel Robert Mueller this week with a Steve Bannon prop. Wallace shut down Mulvaney’s argument in about three seconds.

On this week’s edition of Fox News Sunday, Wallace played video of Trump’s response to Mueller’s press conference, in which Trump falsely claimed that Mueller interviewed for the job of FBI director before being appointed special counsel, and that Mueller had some sort of business conflict with Trump.

“But Mick, the Mueller report says that that’s not true,” Wallace said, adding that “it quotes Steve Bannon as saying that Mueller, yes he met with the president, but he didn’t want to return to being the FBI director, and it also quotes Bannon saying, on this question of a conflict which was about an initiation fee at a golf club, a Trump golf club, Bannon said any idea that that was a real conflict was ridiculous.”

“Yeah, I’m not familiar with that, I wasn’t really that heavily involved in the transition,” Mulvaney said, but defended Trump anyway by saying “I’m not sure that Steve Bannon is the most reliable source for information about what was happening in the White House during that time.

“He was testifying under oath,” Wallace said.

“That, that’s fine,” Mulvaney stammered. “My statement stands, I’m not sure Steve Bannon is the best source for information.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox.

