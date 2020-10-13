WATCH: Chuck Todd Shades Ex-Colleague Keith Olbermann, Refuses to Say His Name and Calls Him ‘Very Far Left’ Media

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd conspicuously refused to say the name of former colleague Keith Olbermann, referring to him only as a “very far left” media figure who was referenced in a statement by Utah Senator Mitt Romney.

On Tuesday afternoon, Todd interviewed Senator Dick Durbin, and asked him to weigh in on Romney’s much-derided statement equating President Donald Trump’s words on the subject of the kidnapping and murder plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with a remark by former MSNBC tentpole-turned-YouTube commentator Olbermann.

Todd read the first portion of Romney’s statement, then said Romney “name-checks a couple of people, somebody from the very far left in media world, and he called out Speaker Pelosi for some of her actions.”

But the only other person name-checked in Romney’s statement was Keith Olbermann, who was a top ratings draw for years — as host of the program Countdown with Keith Olbermann — while Todd was the network’s political director.

Olbermann recently revived the “Worst Person in the World” segment of his former hit show as a regular feature on his YouTube channel, where he made the remark to which Romney was referring in a segment entitled “Trump Is A Mass Murderer.”

“The president of the United States is, for all intents and purposes, a terrorist,” Olbermann said last week. “He has, in the six long years since his declaration of candidacy, accomplished more material, more practical, more last long lasting damage to this country and what it stands for than Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda and ISIS and all the rest could ever have dreamed of combined.”

Although Todd couldn’t bring himself to utter Olbermann’s name Tuesday, he was an occasional guest on Countdown back in the day. But it doesn’t look like he’ll be turning up on KO’s YouTube channel anytime soon.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

