A CNN report on the rise of vaccine hesitancy focused on Tony Spell and the Life Tabernacle Church, confronting the pastor on his opposition to vaccines and conspiracies he’s been pushing about the pandemic.

Spell made headlines earlier this year when he live-streamed himself going under house arrest when he refused to close his church during the Covid-19 lockdown.

CNN correspondent Elle Reeve traveled to Baton Rouge and confronted Spell on much of what he has espoused.

“I would rather die free than I had live on my knees,” Spell said.

“How is it living on your knees to take a vaccine?” Reeve asked.

“Because you’re bowing against your convictions,” Spell responded.

The conversation continued with Spell pushing a conspiracy about the virus:

REEVE: If you broke your arm or something would you go to the doctor? SPELL: Sure, I’d go to the doctor and get it set and wear a cast. REEVE: So at some level, you trust some doctors. SPELL: Yeah, we do. REEVE: So, can you just explain where the line is? SPELL: The line is in this vaccine. Number one, the virus has been a scam from the beginning. It’s always been politically motivated for mail-in and ballots and voter ID. That’s what has got a new administration in the White House today.

Additionally, Spell said he promoted that God would protect his congregants.

Reeve also noted that several people began going to the Life Tabernacle Church after they saw Spell getting arrested on the news. One such congregant said the vaccine is “Bill Gates and them trying to kill us.”

Reeve asked Spell about his diverse congregation and why he wouldn’t encourage people of color to take COVID-19 precautions when they have been statistically more at risk. Spell said, “Not only do I not encourage it, I discourage,” and continued saying he didn’t know any congregants that got it.

Reeve accused Spell of taking a political position, but Spell responded by saying, “It’s not political at all. I’m not a politician, I’m a prophet.”

