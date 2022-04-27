The right wing super PAC Club For Growth released a new ad bashing former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of J.D. Vance over his rival Republican, Josh Mandel, as they campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Club For Growth has endorsed Mandel in the Ohio senate race, and there has been tension between them and Trump for months as the PAC blasted Vance over his past, negative commentary about the ex-president. Trump endorsed Vance regardless of his past remarks, so the PAC aired a new add on Cleveland CBS affiliate WOIO, ripping the endorsement.

The ad starts with Vance proclaiming himself a “Never-Trump guy,” to which, a man asks “has Trump seen this?” The ad also has a reminder of when Trump endorsed Mitt Romney (R-UT) for the Senate years ago, and a woman scoffs “how’d that turn out?”

“Look, I love Trump,” the man goes on to say, “but he’s getting it wrong with J.D. Vance.”

The ad shows clips of Vance saying he might vote for Hillary Clinton, plus him saying people voted for Trump for “racist reasons.”

“Where does he get off saying that?” The man asks. The ad concludes with the woman pronouncing Vance “a fraud,” and a video advising people “don’t be fooled” by Vance.

Trump’s endorsement of Vance has been a source of contention among Republicans who’ve argued about whether that was a mistake. New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman has reported that Trump expected Club For Growth to fall in line after his Vance endorsement, but they kept on bashing Vance, so Trump had a text message sent to their president, David McIntosh, telling him to “go f*ck yourself.”

Trump’s eldest son, who has championed Vance, jabbed McIntosh without naming him this week https://t.co/TkV0qtriDb — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 21, 2022

Here’s how McIntosh took that:

“We’re increasing our ad buy” for Josh Mandel, Club for Growth spox says in response to request for comment on Trump assistant texting David McIntosh to go f— himself. https://t.co/zN2L8JrhsX — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) April 21, 2022

Watch above.

