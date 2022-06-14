WATCH: Defiant GOP Congressman Predicts He’ll Defeat Trump-Backed Challenger Amid Death Threats Over Impeachment Vote

Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) is standing by his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump as he faces off against a Trump-endorsed challenger and deals with reported death threats from the defiance.

Speaking with Meet the Press ahead of a primary vote that could get him booted from a seat he’s held for multiple terms, Rice argued his impeachment vote and sticking by it is “advantageous” despite reports of an uptick in deaths threats. Rice detailed the death threats and strangers calling him “traitor” at events in a Politico interview.

“I think it’s advantageous to me politically. I think I’m just telling the truth,” Rice said of Trump.

The congressman called Trump a “consequential president” who is “not the future” of the Republican Party, despite the former president continuing to hint that he may run again in 2024.

“I think he is the past, and we need to move on,” Rice said.

Asked if a potential loss in his primary could be chalked up to his impeachment vote and Trump criticism, Rice dismissed the notion, saying he has full faith he’ll walk away victorious.

Rice argued his vote to impeach Trump was actually the conservative way to vote, despite the congressman being among only 10 Republicans who did so in January of 2021.

That impeachment vote was the conservative vote. You can’t have the Executive Branch attacking the Legislative Branch, wiping their feet on the Constitution and say that that’s conservative,” Rice said. “The first job of a conservative is to protect the Constitution. The Constitution is the source of our freedom and prosperity. It was bequeathed to us by our fore Fathers, and I want to leave it to the next generation. I don’t want Donald Trump or anybody else to rip it to shreds.

Among Rice’s opponents is state Rep. Russell Fry, who has the endorsement of Trump.

Fry has a very different perspective of Trump and his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

“I think he very clearly said for people to peaceably assemble and to go home,” he said, according to Politico.

In an internal poll shared with the Washington Examiner, Rice’s campaign claimed the Republican is leading Fry with 38 percent support to 21, respectively. A Trafalgar Group poll, meanwhile, showed Fry with a double digit lead among likely Republican voters.

Watch above via NBC.

