Conservative commentator Dennis Prager derailed a segment talking about President Donald Trump on Bill Maher’s HBO show by trying to segue into talking about menstruation.

Prager began the segment by admitting that Trump lies frequently on Real Time with Bill Maher Friday night.

“He does lie, you would agree with that?” Maher said.

“He does,” Prager said, prompting laughter and applause.

Then Prager somehow went from admitting Trump lies to attacking the political left and arguing the United States is not racist,

“These are giant left wing lies, to say that men can menstruate is a lie and that is now–check it out folks,” Prager said, with most of the audience and the rest of the panel now laughing at him.

“Where did that come from?” Maher asked.

“Just Google it, men can menstruate,” Prager said.

“Who is saying this?” Maher said, clearly confused. It soon became more clear that Prager was getting heated about transgender athletes – very far from the original point of the argument where Maher asked Prager if Trump lies — and misgendering trans women as “men who menstruate.”

Prager also got heated about tampons being available in a men’s bathroom at University of California, Berkeley.

Maher joked that it was probably because men were being asked by their girlfriends to get tampons.

“Dennis, I remember in the old show you were a little more reasonable,” Maher said.

Watch above, via HBO.

