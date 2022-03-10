WATCH: Drone Catches Moment Ukrainian Forces Ambush Russian Tanks Entering Kyiv Suburb

As Ukrainian soldiers continue to try and fight off the brutal Russian onslaught devastating their country, a drone captured a video of a moment of victory for them.

The drone recorded a column of Russian tanks coming under attack in Brovary, a small city on the outskirts of Kyiv. The Ukrainian forces managed to use anti-tank missiles to stop the column, an additional blow in Russia’s ongoing attempt to encircle and choke off the Ukrainian capital.

CNN’s Matthew Chance reported from Ukraine on the fighting.

“Well, these images are a stark reminder even though the Russians have this strategy of trying to encircle the Ukrainian capital to put into a stranglehold and get it to submit, that’s not working out very well for them because the Ukrainian defenses are strong and now pushing back much harder than could have been anticipated in the Kremlin,” Chance said.

“This is the latest example of that, these are scenes from the town of Brovary to the east of the city, an armored Russian column trying to work its way down the east side of the Ukrainian capital, but there are images taken from the drone from the air and you can see the moment at which the column comes at the ferocious attack from anti-tank missiles in a sort of ambush, as Ukrainian forces really pounding those armored vehicles,” he explained to anchor Kate Bolduan.

“And then from the ground level as well, you can see people have gone up to the tank column after it’s been destroyed,” he continued.

“One of the narrators on one of those clips you are playing now, saying, ‘look, you come to Ukraine, you come this land and this is what you get.’ So, it underlines just how defiant and how effective the Ukrainians are being at the moment in pushing back those Russian armored columns as they attempt to encircle the city,” Chance continued.

“How long they can keep up the defense is the question, along with what will the Kremlin do as it continually faces these battlefield defeats,” Chance concluded, raising the prospect of further escalation from Russia.

Watch the full clip above via CNN

