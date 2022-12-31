The father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four students of an Idaho college slain last month, spoke to Fox News about the arrest of a suspect in the case.

Police arrested Bryan Kohberger in Pennsylvania Friday in connection with the murders of University of Idaho students Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.

Authorities have said that the victims were believed to have been sleeping at the time of the attack, and the coroner’s report said that some of them showed defensive wounds.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology graduate student, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kohberger in the Poconos Mountains. A SWAT Team was deployed to enter Kohberger’s location and detain him.

In an interview on Fox News show The Five Friday, Kaylee’s father Steve Goncalves reacted to the news of the arrest.

“To me and my family, it feels like the first joy that we have had in seven days, because it really is,” he said. “You can’t even smile when you have this over your head. And it feels like a little bit of weight has been relieved, and things are on the right track, and we’re moving in the right direction.”

“I want to commend those police officers in everything that they have done, because it has been very difficult to work with all the media, especially me being so vocal,” he added.

Goncalves, who held a memorial for his daughter and Madison Mogen after the arrest on Friday, said they wanted to wait until the suspect was apprehended.

“It was important for us to have this person of interest in custody, so they weren’t possibly in that audience, because we made it open,” he said. “And we knew, if we made ourselves vulnerable like that, we didn’t want somebody to be taking advantage of that and feeding off that. Or we definitely don’t want to feed somebody who’s a predator to our environment.”

Goncalves told Fox he did not know the suspect in the murders.

Watch above, via Fox News.

