‘Bet on a Rematch’: Former Ambassador Predicts Trump-Biden 2024 Showdown — That Will Come Down to the Wire

An ambassador under former President Barack Obama said a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is the most likely scenario for the 2024 presidential race.

“You want to win a bar bet? Bet on a rematch,” John Emerson, who served as ambassador to Germany in the Obama administration, told Fox Business Saturday morning.

“Regardless of the challenges Donald Trump is experiencing, he has got such a hold over that 30, 35% of the Republican primary electorate. In a multi-candidate field, he can run the table again and win most of the delegates with that.”

As for Biden, Emerson noted the current president has “made it pretty clear” he would run again if Trump runs, seeing himself as the best candidate to take on the 45th president.

“A lot of Democrats are starting to say, you know what, he deserves to run, he has had a pretty good run certainly in the last 6 to 12 months of his presidency and with the midterm elections,” Emerson said. “I would bet on a rematch.”

Fox Business anchor Jack Otter asked Emerson who would win in a rematch, and the former ambassador said it will come down to the wire thanks to the electoral college.

“That’s gonna depend on 45 to 65,000 people. Fewer people than you can fit in any major NFL stadium on a Sunday afternoon, in 5 or 6 states, are going to answer that question,” he said. “No matter what the popular vote is, the electoral college is going to come down to a few tens of thousands of voters.”

“Doesn’t sound like a great way to run an election but I think that’s how it’s going to be,” Otter replied.

