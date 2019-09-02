WATCH: Florida Man Goes Viral for His Absolutely Hilarious Plan to Fight Hurricanes

From a mobile home park in Palm Bay, this man has some ideas on how the military could stop hurricanes. #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/JAiFJ7QAOc — tyler vazquez (@tyler_vazquez) September 1, 2019

With Hurricane Dorian approaching, let’s check in on Florida Man and see if he has any ideas on how to combat the powerful storm.

“I can’t see how they haven’t come up with some kind of way to combat these storms yet,” said Florida Man — in a video posted by Florida Today reporter Tyler Vazquez. “They keep saying, two days ago, three days ago, ‘Oh … it’s gonna hit all this warm weather. All this warm weather and warm water.

“We have a Navy. Why don’t the Navy come and drop ice in the warm water so it can’t get going as fast as it’s going? There’s gotta be ways to combat this instead of just point at the thing and saying, ‘Well, now it’s getting worse!’ Yeah, we know it’s getting worse!”

The Navy is not the only branch of the Armed Forces that the unidentified Florida Man would like to see get involved.

“You tell us, ‘Oh, it’s the warm weather. Oh, it’s the wind.’ Well, we have an Air Force,” said Florida Man — speaking in a heavy New England accent. “Drive some Air Force planes around and get the winds going the opposite way. Get the Navy to in circles to fight it the other way.”

The video went viral, and noted Florida Men including famed documentarian Billy Corben and even former governor Jeb Bush offered their take on one of their own:

This guy is a Whitehouse adviser Right? https://t.co/GEQSvaKtBI — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 2, 2019

Donald Trump’s new FEMA administrator. Because Florida. pic.twitter.com/ktMk8fKk2l — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) September 2, 2019

I love my State. https://t.co/9HJLjpkrSk — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) September 2, 2019

People will make fun of him, but what if he’s just smarter than everybody? https://t.co/lKmrZzPd1J — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) September 2, 2019

As kids, my friends and I once made a bonfire in our block. It left a giant black stain on a patch of the sidewalk. We all panicked. One friend said, “I got it.” He ran inside, brought out a small container of Liquid Paper and began using that tiny brush. We laughed. This is him. https://t.co/p7nZXBei9t — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) September 2, 2019

What in the climate change isn’t real is going on over here on Al Gore’s innanet? https://t.co/1hDgDqJsjT — TEE FRANKLIN 🔜 CINCINNATI EXPO (@MizTeeFranklin) September 2, 2019

This is my favorite character from Jaws. https://t.co/3WGS6BpmU8 — Garon Cockrell (@MyNameIsGaron) September 2, 2019

Let’s get this man a podcast https://t.co/7oSgqZPgbE — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) September 2, 2019

…or have the army shoot at it! https://t.co/fd0lGx6o9N — SUBSCRIBE OpieRadio podcast (@OpieRadio) September 2, 2019

The natural successor to Trump. https://t.co/ak0v8IUDQV — Emmett Macfarlane (@EmmMacfarlane) September 2, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com