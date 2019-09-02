comScore

WATCH: Florida Man Goes Viral for His Absolutely Hilarious Plan to Fight Hurricanes

By Joe DePaoloSep 2nd, 2019, 11:21 am

With Hurricane Dorian approaching, let’s check in on Florida Man and see if he has any ideas on how to combat the powerful storm.

“I can’t see how they haven’t come up with some kind of way to combat these storms yet,” said Florida Man — in a video posted by Florida Today reporter Tyler Vazquez. “They keep saying, two days ago, three days ago, ‘Oh … it’s gonna hit all this warm weather. All this warm weather and warm water.

“We have a Navy. Why don’t the Navy come and drop ice in the warm water so it can’t get going as fast as it’s going? There’s gotta be ways to combat this instead of just point at the thing and saying, ‘Well, now it’s getting worse!’ Yeah, we know it’s getting worse!”

The Navy is not the only branch of the Armed Forces that the unidentified Florida Man would like to see get involved.

“You tell us, ‘Oh, it’s the warm weather. Oh, it’s the wind.’ Well, we have an Air Force,” said Florida Man — speaking in a heavy New England accent. “Drive some Air Force planes around and get the winds going the opposite way. Get the Navy to in circles to fight it the other way.”

The video went viral, and noted Florida Men including famed documentarian Billy Corben and even former governor Jeb Bush offered their take on one of their own:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: joed@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: