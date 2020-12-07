Pro-Trump Lawyer Lin Wood Floats Deranged Conspiracy That Death of Brian Kemp’s Daughter’s Boyfriend Was ‘Planned’

Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood floated a conspiracy that the death of Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R-GA) daughter’s boyfriend was “planned” — daring his followers to “search for the truth.”

Replying to a post from Wood, which claimed there was voter fraud in the 2020 Election, a Twitter user piled on with more baseless and shocking theories.

“This is much more sinister than just corruption,” they wrote. “Brian Kemp calls for signature verification, the next day his daughter’s boyfriend dies in an explosive car crash I don’t believe in coincidences.”

Instead of shutting down the utterly deranged conspiracy, Wood promoted it, sharing the tweet with his 735.4 thousand followers”

There are no coincidences. Everything is planned. When something does not make sense, search for truth. Every lie will be revealed. https://t.co/jP20J4feOA — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 7, 2020

“There are no coincidences. Everything is planned,” he wrote. “When something does not make sense, search for truth. Every lie will be revealed.”

Kemp’s daughter Lucy recently wrote a tribute to 20-year-old Harrison Deal, a staffer for Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) who she described as her “best friend,” after he died in a car accident — somewhat explaining the origin of the conspiracy theory, but certainly not justifying Wood’s decision to amplify it.

Disappointed by Wood’s tactics, conservatives took to Twitter to condemn the lawyer for using “the tragic death of a young man” as “the basis for deranged conspiracies.”

This is evil. Just evil. Once again the tragic death of a young man is used as the basis for deranged conspiracies. https://t.co/u4ypsUHTvU — David French (@DavidAFrench) December 7, 2020

This is deplorable. It’s not just that these people are completely nuts, but they are actively harming people with their idiotic lunacy. https://t.co/n2rBGjhEAB — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 7, 2020

This is not the first time Wood has gotten himself into trouble with conservatives, as Wood spent a large part of Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally saying that people should withhold their votes from the Republican candidates in the Georgia runoffs. Wood even pushed the idea that Kemp should be locked up — eventually prompting Trump to distance himself from the lawyer.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]