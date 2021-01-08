Twitter Bans Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell in Crackdown on QAnon

Twitter on Friday banned former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his attorney, Sidney Powell, in a purge of accounts related to the QAnon movement.

“The accounts have been suspended in line with our policy on Coordinated Harmful Activity,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, and given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content.”

In the aftermath of the presidential election, Flynn vigorously advocated for a plan in which he said President Donald Trump would declare martial law and use the military to “rerun” the election in critical swing states, while Powell famously promised she would release evidence of voter fraud in the election that she termed the “Kraken.”

Twitter has been active this week in cracking down on its users. The company suspended the president’s account on Tuesday as an unruly crowd fomented unrest in the nation’s capital, and on Thursday and Friday, users began observing that thousands of accounts had vanished.

The website was aggressive throughout the 2020 election in banning and suspending prominent supporters of the president, but largely resisted calls for it to purge fake or untoward accounts. Twitter announced in July that it had removed 7,000 accounts linked to the QAnon movement, but declined to take action against an estimated 57 million fake accounts that followed the president.

