Rep. Liz Cheney is finding some much-needed political support, but in a way that is far more damning to her Republican Party than even she might prefer. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez openly stated that the embattled Cheney, who is currently the third-ranking member of the House Republican caucus, may not have a role in the current iteration of the Grand Old Party because she is unwilling to “lie” to people.

Cheney currently finds herself at odds with the majority of the Republican members of the House of Representatives because she has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, in particular his baseless claims of a stolen election and role in fomenting the animus that led to the deadly insurrection by his supporters on January 6th.

Writing for The Hill, Scott Wong reports:

Cheney allies, few as they may be now, are praising the 54-year-old mother of five, saying that she’s one of the few voices in the party willing to call out Trump and hold him accountable for lying to his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen. “If a prerequisite for leading our conference is continuing to lie to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit,” Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), who also voted to impeach Trump, said in a phone interview Friday. “Liz isn’t going to lie to people. Liz is going to say what she believes. She’s going to stand on principle. And if that’s going to be distracting for folks, she’s not the best fit. I wish that weren’t the case.”

Like Cheney, Gonzalez also voted to impeach Trump over his alleged role in fomenting his supporters into an angry and violent mob that stormed the Capitol in an effort to interrupt the certification of the 2020 election, as well as even possibly hang Vice President Mike Pence.

Different factions within the Republican Party are currently at odds with one another over the role that Trump should continue to have over the party. Some believe that he, and his passionate base of support, that Trump only lost due to a rigged election. Trump himself has called for the 2020 general election to be called “The Big Lie,” though there is zero evidence that supports that very dangerous claim.

