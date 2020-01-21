Fox Nation is set to air a four-part series on Fox News’s Geraldo Rivera — and his decades of work as a TV journalist.

Rivera, who currently works as a correspondent-at-large for Fox, will host the eponymous docu-series, I Am Geraldo, 50 Years, which will air today. Fox Nation sent Mediaite a preview of the show — watch that above — which will span Rivera’s career as a news correspondent.

The first part of the series — as highlighted by Fox’s preview — will focus on Rivera’s investigation of Willowbrook State School during the 1970s.

Rivera’s reporting uncovered the horrific conditions at the school and their mistreatment of the mentally and physically disabled children who were instituted there. The outrage against the school’s abusive practices led to Senator Robert Kennedy calling it a “snake pit” before it was shut down in 1987.

“I think this was the most consequential local news story ever done,” Rivera said.

Watch above, via Fox Nation.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]