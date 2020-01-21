After Biden’s Boast, New Elizabeth Warren Ad Claims Trump Fears HER The Most

The presidential campaign of Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) released a new ad today, which aims to bill the senator from Massachusetts as the Democratic candidate President Donald Trump “fears” the most to take on in November.

The new ad comes a week after Democratic presidential front runner Joe Biden released a campaign ad that boasted the question to President Donald Trump, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

The short ad features cable news commentary about Warren, with hosts and pundits saying things like “The president is concerned about running against Elizebeth Warren” and “The Trump campaign is internally somewhat concerned about her.”

“He’s done everything he can for the wealthy and well-connected,” Senator Warren then states.

“I’m Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message because I’m going to beat him and be a president who works for you,” the 30-second ad concludes.

Weeks before the Iowa caucus this ad is billed to make the case to voters that Sen. Warren is prepared to take on President Donald Trump and win the White House come November.

