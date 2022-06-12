A Fox News debate spun way off the rails and was abruptly cut off shortly after a guest called out the network for not airing Thursday night’s Jan. 6 Committee hearing.

In a wild skirmish on Fox News Live Sunday afternoon, Wisconsin-based progressive radio host Mike Crute took aim at the network for not showing the hearing to its primetime audience — opting instead to stick with regular programming.

“We should be talking about the January 6th hearings that go again live, that this network failed to cover,” Crute said. “Because I tell you what. The real fight is for democracy. The real fight is for the soul. And the real bullshit that your network won’t cover it!”

Fox News anchor Mike Emanuel vigorously pushed back — citing coverage on platforms including Fox Business, Fox Nation, and Foxnews.com, as well as the network’s plans to air Monday’s hearing on Fox News.

“Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa!” Emanuel said. “We covered it plenty. We just aired it on the Fox Business Network.”

“Fox Business Network my butt, Mike!” Crute shot back.

“Dude! You’re gonna come on here — let me set the record straight” Emanuel replied. “I wanna be neutral here. But when you attack our network, I’ve got a problem with that.”

“Did you run any ads during Tucker Carlson’s show?” Crute responded — a reference to Thursday’s broadcast of Tucker Carlson Tonight taking place without commercial interruption.

At that point, conservative Louisiana-based radio host Jeff Crouere — who was also on the panel — tried to interject and steer the conversation towards inflation. But he and Crute ended up trying (and failing) to talk over each other. Emanuel then promptly pulled the plug on the segment.

“Fellas, we gotta run,” Emanuel said.

“I’m trying to get a point in here—” Crouere said.

“Slug it out after the break,” Emanuel replied.

Undaunted, Crouere wrapped his point. Crute tried to go back at him, but his mic was cut off.

“All right,” Emanuel said. “See you later.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com