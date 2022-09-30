WATCH: Fox News Reporter Steve Harrigan Carries Elderly Man to Shore in Community Ravaged by Hurricane Ian

Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan carried an elderly man from a hurricane-soaked street to the safety of dry land Friday while reporting from North Port, Florida.

Harrigan, who is no spring chicken, was reporting from the flood and wind-ravaged community located just to the north of Punta Gorda – where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday on the state’s western gulf coast.

In a live cut-in on Friday’s The Story, network anchor Trace Gallagher brought Harrigan in to dicuss ongoing effort by locals to help people escape flood waters.

“We’ve got family members here waiting, waiting for help to get to their homes,” Harrigan said. “They’re worried about their parents, they’re worried about people with children and they’re worried about people with health difficulties who are still stuck in these houses – about chest-high deep water back there and still rising.”

Gallagher then asked the veteran network correspondent about an encounter he’d had earlier in the day.

“Steve, I want to play some video of you carrying a person out, if you can explain this for us while we play it, we would appreciate context,” Gallagher said. “What exctly happened here?”

Harrigan declined to speak speicifually about his encounter, but Fox News aired video of him carrying another man from a boat to a street away from the flooding.

“Well, you know, it’s a mishmash here really of public and private, of state and volunteers,” Harigan said. “And everyone is just sort of pitching in to try and get people out of water. So, everyone is lending a hand and people need help. A lot of poeple can’t walk that well.”

Harriigan noted most of the people struggling to find refuge are older.

“My mom is old,” he said. “I hope someone would help her.”

Harrigan noted he had spent the day watching private citizens get people to safety.

