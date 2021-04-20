Moments after a Minneapolis jury found Officer Derek Chauvin guilty on three counts in the killing of George Floyd, Fox News late night talk show host Greg Gutfeld drew audible groans for his hot take in reaction.

What was it Gutfeld said that elicited an “oh my God” from Dana Perino, “My goodness” from Juan Williams, and polite but stern push back from Judge Jeanine Pirro? Gutfeld expressed happiness that Chauvin was found guilty even if he wasn’t guilty because that kept people from looting.

“I’m glad that he was found guilty on all charges, even if he might not be guilty of all charges, I am glad that he is guilty of all charges because I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames,” Gutfeld said.

After groans could be heard, Gutfeld got notably defensive, adding, “I’m at least being honest. My neighborhood was looted. I don’t ever want to go through that again.”

Gutfeld’s cynical view was the outlier on the Fox News program in which nearly every person lauded the guilty verdict, perhaps best exemplified by Pirro’s lauding the decision as evidence of the American justice system working.

Taking a tone that an impatient parent might use with a petulant toddler, Pirro said “now, look Greg” before explaining to her Fox News co-host “We do not sacrifice individuals for the sake of how people feel.”

Watch above via Fox News.

