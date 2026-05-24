Speaker Mike Johnson Optimistically Declares ‘The Kitchen Table Issues Are Going To Determine The Midterms’

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) joined Fox & Friends hosts at the Indianapolis 500 Sunday, where the House Speaker found time to discuss some big issues affecting Americans as the country gears up for the midterm elections.

Johnson said he was “very confident” that President Donald Trump will announce a peace deal with Iran very soon.

“This will allow 60 days to get the details done,” Johnson said, “and the number-one condition has been that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. We’ll take care of the nuclear dust. We’ll get the Strait of Hormuz reopened, which will be great for gas prices here and stability around the world. And that’s why all the regional allies there and all the regional countries are following U.S. leadership under President Trump.”

“Let’s talk politics here,” said host Rachel Campos-Duffy. “What does this mean for you and the midterms? Because I know this consumes your thoughts a lot.”

“Yeah, it’s a big thing,” Johnson said. “Obviously we’ve done a lot of work: The Big Beautiful Bill, the working families tax cut — all of the legislation has been geared towards the cost of living, affordability, bringing the cost of living down.”

Johnson continued, “We put in all those conditions in the economy to let it take off like a rocket, and we were doing that at the beginning of the first quarter, and then the Iran skirmish began. So, when this settles down, gas prices come back down to earth, that means your grocery prices come down again because of transport costs and all the rest. It’s going to be a big factor. The kitchen table issues are gonna decide the midterms.”

“Can those things come down in time to help you out in the midterms?” Campos-Duffy asked.

“Yes, we got plenty of runway, we have better candidates, we have a fundraising advantage,” Johnson said. “We’re super excited about the midterms. I’m absolutely convinced that we’re gonna grow the majority and get this done and make history.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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