Former Vice President Joe Biden had a bizarre response for a reporter who asked him about his feud with fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, Wednesday.

“Yesterday you said you accepted Bernie’s apology, now you’re attacking him. Why are you doing that? Why wasn’t his apology enough Mr. Vice President?” asked CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe, prompting Biden to turn around.

“Why why why why why why why!” Biden shouted, as he started to shake O’Keefe with his hands. “You’re getting nervous man! Calm down, it’s okay!”

Biden then proceeded to answer O’Keefe’s question, explaining, “He apologized for saying that I was corrupt. He didn’t say anything about whether or not I was telling the truth about Social Security.”

Biden and Sanders’ feud has become increasingly heated recently, with Biden alleging that the Democratic Party is doomed if Sanders appears on the top of the presidential ticket this year.

On Monday, after Sanders’ speechwriter highlighted a Guardian article claiming Biden has a “big corruption problem” in the campaign’s newsletter, Sanders apologized.

“I’m sorry that that op-ed appeared,” the senator declared. “Joe Biden is a friend of mine for many, many years. He’s a very decent guy, and Joe and I have strong disagreements on a number of issues and we’ll argue those disagreements out. But it is absolutely not my view that Joe is corrupt in any way.”

