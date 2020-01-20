Biden Suggests Party is Doomed if Bernie or Warren Prevail: ‘How Many Democrats Down the Line You Think Are Gonna Win?’

With two weeks to go until the first votes are cast, former Vice President Joe Biden is now putting it on the line for Democrats — suggesting that a vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) or Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) could spell down-ticket doom.

Speaking with South Carolina newspaper The State, Biden questioned how down-ballot Democrats would fare with Sanders or Warren as the party’s standard bearer in 2020.

“The top of the ticket matters,’ as you all know in South Carolina,” Biden said. “I’m just asking the rhetorical question: Bernie’s at the top of the ticket in North and South Carolina, or Warren’s the top of the ticket. How many Democrats down the line you think are gonna win? It’s just practical.”

Biden touted his poll numbers in many battleground states, and his endorsements from many current officeholders as reasons why the primary electorate should coalesce behind him.

“I think the candidate has to be someone who’s gonna help the ticket down the line,” Biden said. “They’re gonna be able to run with and not run away from.”

Watch above, via The State.

