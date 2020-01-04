Joe Biden Fires Warning Shot Over ‘Ridiculous’ Sanders Comments: ‘Bernie’s Got Enough Baggage’

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden laughed off “ridiculous” criticism from Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and made a not-too-cryptic reference to Sanders’ political “baggage” in response to a similar remark from Sanders.

On Friday, Biden was asked to respond to criticism from Sanders over foreign policy, and Biden used the opportunity to take a shot at Sanders while declining to comment.

A reporter told Biden that Sanders was using the escalating crisis with Iran to “question your judgment about Iraq,” that Sanders “talked about how he was right and you were wrong,” and asked “What’s your response?”

“I don’t respond to Bernie’s ridiculous comments,” Biden said with a smile.

“Do you have any questions about Bernie Sanders’ judgment on foreign policy?” another reporter asked.

“You’re not going to get me in a fight with Bernie,” Biden said, adding “Bernie’s got enough baggage.”

That line was a reference to comments Sanders made in an interview with The Washington Post this week, in which he said “It’s just a lot of baggage that Joe takes into a campaign, which isn’t going to create energy and excitement. He brings into this campaign a record which is so weak that it just cannot create the kind of excitement and energy that is going to be needed to defeat Donald Trump.”

Biden had a sharp response last week to similar comments that Sanders made to The Los Angeles Times.

“Senator Sanders said that with your vote on the Iraq War and trade, President Trump will eat your lunch in the general election,” CBS News correspondent Bo Erickson said to Biden, and asked “Will he eat your lunch?”

“Tell him to come and I’ll give him some dessert at the White House,” Biden replied with a smile.

But this exchange added unspecified Sanders “baggage” to the mix, carrying with it the promise that gloves may come off, and fists may be named, in the near future.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]