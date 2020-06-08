White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany used her latest press briefing to launch a botched attack on Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), all while bragging about the fact that President Donald Trump earned less than one-tenth of the African American vote in the 2016 election.

On Monday, McEnany was asked if Trump shared Romney’s thoughts on Black Lives Matter — one day after Romney endorsed the rallying cry as he joined George Floyd protesters calling for racial justice in Washington D.C.

McEnany’s response:

Mitt Romney can say three words outside on Pennsylvania Avenue, but I would note that President Trump won 8 percent of the black vote. Mitt Romney won 2 percent of the black vote.

Putting aside McEnany’s gloating over the fact that Trump couldn’t even get 10 percent of African Americans to vote for him, her statement was numerically false. Romney got 6 percent of the African American vote in 2012, so Trump only outclassed him by 2 percent in 2016.

The press secretary went on from there by attacking Romney over his infamous remarks about “47 percent” of the country being government freeloaders and self-described “victims.”

“Those were Mitt Romney’s world not long ago,” McEnany ranted. “The president takes great offense to those words. That’s not America.”

McEnany might want to factcheck herself on that too, because in 2012, Trump actually urged Romney not apologize for those remarks and dismissed the controversy as a media-concocted outrage.

Watch above, via Fox News and CNN.

