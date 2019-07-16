During a gaggle with the White House press pool, Kellyanne Conway had a rather strange moment when she asked a reporter for his heritage after he questioned her defense of President Donald Trump’s racist tweets to progressive Democratic lawmakers.

As Trump continues to face criticism for his remarks, many political observers have noted that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Presley were all born in the United States, while Ilhan Omar became a naturalized citizen after immigrating to the country as a Somalian child refugee. To this point, reporter Andrew Feinberg asked Conway, “If the president was not telling the four congresswomen to return to their supposed countries of origin, which countries was he referring to?”

“What’s your ethnicity” Conway then asked.

“How is that relevant?” Feinberg replied.

“I’m asking you a question,” Conway said, and Feinberg countered that his ancestry is “not relevant” to the question he was asking.

“It is,” Conway continued,” because you’re asking about – he said originally, originally from, and you know everything he has said since.”

Conway and Feinberg continued to go back-and-forth on this question until the former changed course, saying “a lot of us are sick and tired of this country, of America coming last to people who swore an oath of office.” She also took time to rail against “Hollywood D-listers who have nothing else to do but sit on their asses on Twitter all day and try to dox brave men and women who are diving into the Rio Grande to save people who are drowning.”

Here’s how Feinberg interpreted Conway’s answer in the aftermath:

JUST NOW: I asked @KellyannePolls, who’d just said @realDonaldTrump was not telling Omar/Tlaib/Pressley/AOC to go back to Somalia/Gaza/Puerto Rico/etc, which countries he was referring to. She responded by asking me where my ancestors came from, thereby confirming what he meant — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 16, 2019

By asking about my ethnicity (a mix of 🇵🇱 🇱🇹 🇷🇺 and 🇱🇻, I’m told) in response to my question, @KellyannePolls inadvertently confirmed that @realDonaldTrump was telling @IlhanMN, @RashidaTlaib, @AOC, @AyannaPressley to return to Somalia, Gaza, Puerto Rico, and somewhere in Africa. https://t.co/0egLbFXILk — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 16, 2019

UPDATE – 2:12 p.m. ET: Conway has issued a comment about the exchange:

This was meant with no disrespect. We are all from somewhere else “originally”. I asked the question to answer the question and volunteered my own ethnicity: Italian and Irish. Like many, I am proud of my ethnicity, love the USA & grateful to God to be an American 🇺🇸 https://t.co/OvBALIO6WP — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) July 16, 2019

Watch above, via CSPAN.

